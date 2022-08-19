Shotzi Bringing Back Her Tank Soon?, Possible Feud with Top Star

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

It appears that Shotzi will be bringing her tank back soon, perhaps on tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

Earlier this week, Shotzi posted a picture of what appears to be her tank in storage at the WWE warehouse on her Instagram Stories. The photo is shown below.

Shotzi debuted her tank in WWE NXT before bringing it to SmackDown when she and Tegan Nox were called up in July 2021. However, Shotzi’s entrance was ultimately removed, and she claimed to Ryan Satin on “Out of Character” that the decision to remove the tank was not hers.

“That wasn’t my decision, but I’m embracing the change because I’ve been the ‘ballsy badass’ my entire career. Even on the indies I was always a babyface. It’s nice seven years later to finally change up the character and find something new within me,” she said.

On tonight’s SmackDown, there is also talk about Shotzi possibly competing against SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan. It is well known that Liv is not actually hurt, and Shotzi has exposed her on Twitter for faking the injury. Below, along with the photo of the tank, are some of their most recent tweets:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR