Shotzi Bringing Back Her Tank Soon?, Possible Feud with Top Star

It appears that Shotzi will be bringing her tank back soon, perhaps on tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

Earlier this week, Shotzi posted a picture of what appears to be her tank in storage at the WWE warehouse on her Instagram Stories. The photo is shown below.

Shotzi debuted her tank in WWE NXT before bringing it to SmackDown when she and Tegan Nox were called up in July 2021. However, Shotzi’s entrance was ultimately removed, and she claimed to Ryan Satin on “Out of Character” that the decision to remove the tank was not hers.

“That wasn’t my decision, but I’m embracing the change because I’ve been the ‘ballsy badass’ my entire career. Even on the indies I was always a babyface. It’s nice seven years later to finally change up the character and find something new within me,” she said.

On tonight’s SmackDown, there is also talk about Shotzi possibly competing against SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan. It is well known that Liv is not actually hurt, and Shotzi has exposed her on Twitter for faking the injury. Below, along with the photo of the tank, are some of their most recent tweets:

mY aRm mAy NoT bE 1o0% yet BuT iM ReeedY f0r SHAYNA🤓 😂 stop the act you’re not hurt @YaOnlyLivvOnce https://t.co/DwFcblSwyZ — Shotzi (@ShotziWWE) August 19, 2022

Hahahahahaha Shotzi if u wanted to wrestle, all u had to do was ask silly 😇 I think my arm may just be feeling good enough to kick ur gorgeous goblin 🍑. I’ll see u tomorrow 🦾✨ https://t.co/EYMiimoZEO — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) August 19, 2022

Even if you had 4 arms, and a tentacle youd still lose. Also! Saw these on amazon and thought you desperately need them. 😜✨@YaOnlyLivvOnce https://t.co/FBB66Ha8bN pic.twitter.com/6qAYBrGviS — Shotzi (@ShotziWWE) August 19, 2022

What a thoughtful queen. I actually did some shopping for you too… ya know, for the next time u deactivate your twitter 😁 https://t.co/tx6rpFtL6p pic.twitter.com/ogohlH0dU2 — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) August 19, 2022

Is this what you read after you got ruby fired? Look at @YaOnlyLivvOnce trying to collect green haired tattooed girls to run over! Not me babe! I do the running over!🪖 https://t.co/489aaIs6Jq — Shotzi (@ShotziWWE) August 19, 2022

The superior green-haired tattoed girl 💚 pic.twitter.com/bcoH79aoMs — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) August 19, 2022