Shotzi Shares Broken Hand X-Ray, Says She’ll Be Out of Action For 6 Weeks

On WWE SmackDown, Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey attacked Shotzi in the parking lot.
Shotzi’s hand was slammed in a car door by Rousey and Baszler. As a result of the attack, Shotzi suffered a broken hand in the storyline.
Prior to the attack, Shotzi was scheduled to face Baszler on the show.
Shotzi posted an x-ray of her broken hand on Twitter, indicating she would be out for six weeks.
6weeks @QoSBaszler @RondaRousey 😘 https://t.co/ocListLp7b pic.twitter.com/1Z8L3n7Hp1
— Shotzi (@ShotziWWE) December 10, 2022