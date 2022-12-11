Shotzi Shares Broken Hand X-Ray, Says She’ll Be Out of Action For 6 Weeks

On WWE SmackDown, Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey attacked Shotzi in the parking lot.

Shotzi’s hand was slammed in a car door by Rousey and Baszler. As a result of the attack, Shotzi suffered a broken hand in the storyline.

Prior to the attack, Shotzi was scheduled to face Baszler on the show.

Shotzi posted an x-ray of her broken hand on Twitter, indicating she would be out for six weeks.