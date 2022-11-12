Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey For SmackDown Women’s Title Set For WWE Survivor Series: War Games 2022

You can officially pencil in a new championship match for this year’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view.

During this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, Shotzi emerged victorious in a Six-Pack Challenge match to become the new number one contender for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Soon after the match ended with Shotzi getting her hand raised, it was officially announced that it will be Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey with the SmackDown Women’s Championship on-the-line at WWE Survivor Series 2022.

WWE Survivor Series: War Games is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 26, 2022, emanating from the TD Garden in Boston, MA. and streaming live via the WWE Network on Peacock.

