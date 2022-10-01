Shotzi’s Tank Returns on WWE SmackDown

Shotzi has reclaimed her tank.

Shotzi lost to Bayley in singles action on Friday night’s WWE SmackDown on FOX. The big story from the match was how Shotzi rode her TCB Tank (Taking Care of Business) to the ring. As Bayley watched, she came to a halt and fired pyro from the tank.

We’ve been reporting how WWE has been bringing Shotzi’s tank to SmackDown for the past three weeks, but it wasn’t used on television until this week. Shotzi was reportedly given her tank back to go along with her recent babyface turn.

When Shotzi began riding it to the ring during her time in WWE NXT, it became a fan favorite. She brought it to the main roster, but it was dropped from her act just a few months later, in October 2021.

Below are a few shots from SmackDown’s match: