Should Charlotte Flair Win The Women’s Royal Rumble Match?

We are once again entering the most exciting time of the year to be a professional wrestling fan, WrestleMania season! It all starts on Saturday night live from the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis when 30 men and 30 women fight for a shot at immortality, to challenge for a championship of their choosing at WrestleMania 41.

The women’s Royal Rumble is shaping up nicely with the likes of Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Bayley, Nia Jax, and Bianca Belair among those already announced. However, also announced is the woman who will be making her return to the WWE after missing a year of action, Charlotte Flair. So, who should be the one to win the women’s Royal Rumble match?

Charlotte Flair should win the Women’s Royal Rumble match

On the January 24th edition of Friday Night SmackDown, a vignette aired promoting the return of “The Queen” herself, Charlotte Flair. In the vignette, Flair announced that she was going to be in the Women’s Royal Rumble match, joining the very talented crop of women already announced.

Since this announcement, Flair has been in talks amongst fans online as the front-runner to win the whole thing. Frankly, it’s very easy to see why. The WWE has been without their “Queen” for the past year, and it’s safe to say when she returns, they could, and should, do it in a big way.

This Rumble win could do a lot for everyone involved, especially the champion she chooses to go after. The WWE Women’s Champion, Tiffany Stratton, seems destined to meet Flair in a match sooner rather than later, and their first meeting could come on the grandest stage of them all, WrestleMania.

While Stratton has played one of Friday Night SmackDown’s top heels, fans began taking a liking to her. When she cashed in her Money In The Bank briefcase to beat Nia Jax and win the WWE Women’s Championship earlier this month, the fans gave her a massive ovation, signaling that her time as a heel is truly coming to an end.

This couldn’t have come at a better time as every top babyface in the WWE needs their top heel dance partner. With Flair coming back, she’s easily going to be one of WWE’s top heels in the women’s division and could take Stratton to new heights that she has never seen before.

It remains to be seen who may win in a match between the two women, however, it will surely be one of the best women’s matches in recent memory. Stratton has shown she has all the tools to be the women leading the charge, and Flair has shown exactly why she truly is as good as she says she is. This truly seems like a match made in heaven.