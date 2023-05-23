Shunma Katsumata Fractures Ankle, Relinquishing Extreme And KO-D Tag Team Titles

DDT Pro-Wrestling star Shunma Katsumata has suffered a fractured ankle and will be out of action indefinitely. DDT Pro-Wrestling revealed the injury on social media today.

📢 Shunma Katsumata's injury Shunma injured his right ankle during yesterday's match and it was known he has a fracture of his right talus bone. As such he will be out of action for a while. We apologise for the inconveniece caused and hope for a speedy recovery for Shunma… — DDT Pro-Wrestling (English) (@ddtproENG) May 22, 2023

Katsumata successfully defended the DDT Extreme Championship in a Deathmatch against Hideki Otani on May 21st at the King of DDT 2023 Finals and suffered the injury during the match.

In addition to the DDT Extreme Title, Katsumata held the KO-D Tag Team Titles with MAO.

New champions will be determined at the upcoming DDT Pro What Are You Doing 2023 event at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo on June 25th.

Shunma Katsumata took to Twitter to apologize to the fans, to MAO and asked for the fans to still support him as he promised to get the belts he vacated back again.

PWMania.com wishes Shunma Katsumata a speedy recovery.