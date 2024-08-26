Sid Vicious Dead At Age 63

A former WWE Champion has passed away.

The son of Sid Eudy, Gunner Eudy, surfaced on Facebook today to confirm the passing of his legendary father, Sid Justice (a.k.a. Sid Vicious).

In Memory of My Father, Sid Eudy

Dear friends and family,

I am deeply saddened to share that my father, Sid Eudy, has passed away after battling cancer for several years. He was a man of strength, kindness, and love, and his presence will be greatly missed.

We appreciate your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this loss. Details for a memorial service will be shared soon.Thank you for your support.

Sincerely, Gunnar Eudy

TMZ Sports has subsequently confirmed the news as well.

Sid Eudy was 63 years old at the time of his passing.