Sidney Akeem Opens Up About Nearly Quitting Wrestling After WWE Release

Former WWE star Sidney Akeem (Reginald) recently spoke with MuscleManMalcolm on a number of topics, including how he nearly quit wrestling after he was released from WWE earlier this year.

Akeem said, “When he said that, he wasn’t just blowing smoke. I felt the genuineness in his heart. I’m like, man, it felt so good. Then to get the reception from the Chicago crowd, I’m like, man. I told him after [the match], I’m like, ‘I almost quit this when I got released or they didn’t renew my contract.’ I’m like, damn, am I really not good enough? Because I did everything that they wanted me to do, and I made lemonade out of lemons. I did everything, and I’m like, ‘What else could I have done?’ I know now what else I could have done. I’m like, should I walk away? Should I go back to the circus? I let that thought get out of my head really quickly, and the next thing you know, I had my first match on the independent scene against Jackie Cartwheel, and the thing went viral. It was like, I’m right where I need to be. Now, this is just furthering that decision. It’s tough, going from the grand stage to the grind, it is tough, and it is stressful. But when I’m inside those ropes, it feels good. I’m having fun.“

You can check out Akeem’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)