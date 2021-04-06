Simone Johnson Poses In Apparel For Black Mass Clothing Company

The Rock’s daughter Simone Johnson has been modeling apparel for the Blxck Mass clothing company, along with other WWE NXT and main roster talents.

Blxck Mass is owned by WWE Superstar Aleister Black and Bobby Schubenski, who is the longtime partner of former WWE Superstar Rosa Mendes. Black often wears new items for the Blxck Mass brand social media pages, as does his wife, former WWE Superstar Thea Trinidad (fka Zelina Vega).

As seen in the new photos below, Simone, Rhea Ripley, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Ruby Riott, and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Shotzi Blackheart have posed for recent items in the Blxck Mass collections.

WWE announced back in February 2020 that Simone began training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. It was then announced in May that she had signed a contract. Simone still has not made her NXT debut and likely won’t for some time as she trains and learns the sport.

You can see several of the recent Blxck Mass photos below with the NXT and WWE Superstars: