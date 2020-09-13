Simone Johnson Set To Undergo Third Knee Surgery Tomorrow

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

WWE developmental talent Simone Johnson took to Twitter earlier today, revealing that she’ll be getting her third knee surgery tomorrow. Johnson, the daughter of The Rock, said the following:

“so tomorrow i’m having knee surgery for the third time. as not fun as surgery is, i’m looking forward to my knees not popping out anymore

that said, please send me video games suggestions, movie suggestions (preferably scary) or anything else to help pass the time”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR