Singles Match Announced For MLW Summer Of The Beasts

MLW (Major League Wrestling) recently announced Miyu Yamashita will take on Delmi Exo in a one-on-one match at their Summer of the Beasts event on Thursday, August 29 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City.

Yamashita-Exo 2 signed for Aug 29 in NYC

In a rematch to their hard-hitting, smash-mouth battle last December, Delmi Exo will fight Miyu Yamashita in a sequel to their memorable first meeting. Fans are still buzzing about their first encounter, which featured Yamashita’s spectacular striking and Exo’s relentless fists of fury.

This rematch is not just about settling scores; it is a high-stakes battle for the top contender spot for the MLW Women’s World Featherweight Title. Both Yamashita and Exo are determined to cement their positions as the leading challengers.

With an extensive background in MMA and karate, Miyu Yamashita’s strikes are the stuff of legend. From her devastating skull kick to her signature Crash Rabbit Heat (a running single knee strike), Yamashita is revered as one of the world’s most exceptional female fighters. A multi-time TJPW Princess of Princess Champion, her credentials speak volumes about her dominance and skill in the ring.

Delmi Exo, a former MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion, is now fighting under Cesar Duran’s Azteca Lucha banner. Known for her fierce fighting style and unyielding spirit, the “God Queen” is ready to prove herself once again against Yamashita. Their previous encounter showcased Exo’s incredible resilience and formidable striking, and she is more determined than ever to secure her spot at the top.

The rematch between Yamashita and Exo is set to be an explosive encounter, with both fighters bringing their best to the ring. Will Yamashita’s legendary striking give her the edge, or will Exo’s new approach under Cesar Duran’s direction lead her to victory?

Lock in your tickets now at MLWNYC.com and see it go down Thursday, August 29 in New York City.