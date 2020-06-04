Six-Woman Match Added To NXT TakeOver: IYH Card

A big six-woman tag team match has been announced for Sunday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House” event. The match will see Shotzi Blackheart, Tegan Nox and Mia Yim do battle with Raquel Gonzalez, Dakota Kai and Candice LeRae. Blackheart, Nox and Yim vs. Gonzalez, Kai and LeRae was made after a big brawl on tonight’s go-home edition of NXT, which featured Yim and LeRae fighting to a Double Count Out.

“Takeover: In Your House” will air live this Sunday from the NXT Arena at Full Sail Live on the Full Sail campus. We will have live coverage of the show beginning with the pre-show at 6:30pm ET. Below is the current Takeover card:

Backlot Brawl for the NXT Title

The Velveteen Dream vs. Adam Cole (c)

If he loses, Dream can no longer challenge for the title if Cole is champion.

Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title

Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Johnny Gargano vs. Keith Lee (c)

Karrion Kross with Scarlett vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

Shotzi Blackheart, Tegan Nox and Mia Yim vs. Raquel Gonzalez, Dakota Kai and Candice LeRae

