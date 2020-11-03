Six Years Since The New Day Vignettes Started Airing, Andrade’s Birthday

– WWE RAW Superstar Andrade turns 31 years old today while fellow RAW Superstar Gran Metalik turns 32 years old today while former WWE Superstar Cameron turns 33, former WWE Tough Enough co-winner Jackie Gayda-Haas turns 39, and ECW Original Dawn Marie turns 50.

– Today marks 6 years since WWE re-introduced The New Day’s Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods with vignettes on RAW. The group first debuted in the vignettes with a black gospel gimmick, but that changed several weeks later. The group would go on to make their in-ring debuts as The New Day on the November 28 SmackDown show, defeating Titus O’Neil, Heath Slater and Curt Axel. The New Day found significant success in the years following that November 2014 debut, but the 2020 WWE Draft brought a split as Big E was drafted to SmackDown and RAW Tag Team Champions Woods and Kingston were drafted to the red brand.

WWE tweeted the following on today’s milestone: