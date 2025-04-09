Skye Blue Still Unsure When She Will Be Returning To AEW

Skye Blue took part in a K&S WrestleFest virtual signing this week.

During the appearance, the women’s wrestling star was asked how her recovery from ankle surgery has been, and after nine months on the sidelines, how much longer it will be until fans see her back in AEW.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the appearance where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On her recovery from ankle surgery: “I’m trying. Healing an ankle is not easy, especially when it’s completely disconnected from your leg [laughs]. But hopefully soon. Getting better and better every day.”

On the status of her AEW return: “I wish I knew, brother. But I’m trying. I’m trying. I can walk. That is a plus. I remember when I couldn’t do that when I was butt-scooting up my stairs. Oh, that was the worst.”