Sloane Jacobs Comments On Being Released From WWE NXT: “Onto Whatever Is Next”

Sloane Jacobs is the latest to comment on being released from WWE NXT this week.

The women’s wrestling star took to social media this week and shared a brief statement after being among the talents released by WWE NXT.

As noted, the company released Bodhi Hayward, Jacobs, Erica Yan, Damaris Griffin and Ru Feng from the NXT brand earlier this week.

“Bend, don’t break,” Sloane Jacobs began in a post shared via Instagram along with posting a heart emoji. “No matter what, wrestling will always be my home, from when I was a fan in the crowd to when I was on TV.”

Jacobs concluded, “Thank you WWE NXT for helping me learn and grow these past months. Now onto whatever is next.”

