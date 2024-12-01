Slow Motion Footage Of What Caused Bronson Reed’s Injury At WWE Survivor Series

As revealed at the WWE Survivor Series post-show, Bronson Reed was being examined by physicians, and Triple H stated that he is “questionable” for the next three weeks.

The slow-motion footage below shows the moment Reed’s ankle appears to buckle beneath him during a high-impact sequence. While WWE has yet to issue an official comment on the degree of Reed’s injury, medics were seen attending to him backstage, and sources say he is “questionable” for the coming weeks.

Reed could be out for 6-8 weeks due to a broken ankle. This schedule places his likely return in late January or early February, leaving the possibility of a return in time for the Royal Rumble PLE. Reed’s stock continues to grow. After being promoted as a top heel on Raw, he was moved to SmackDown to join Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline.