SmackDown Breaks Record Low Again, Batista Reacts To Mandy Rose Photo

– This week’s WWE Smackdown drew 1.919 million viewers. The first hour drew 1.941 million viewers and the second hour drew 1.896 million viewers. Last week’s show drew 2.014 million viewers. This was the least-watched edition of WWE Smackdown on FOX to date after last week’s episode set the record low. The 10/25/19 episode drew 888,000 viewers but it aired on FS1 instead of FOX.

– Mandy Rose posted a photo of her bruising/cuts due to the attack from Sonya Deville on Smackdown and Batista gave his thoughts: