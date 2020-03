WWE has announced Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Naomi and Lacey Evans for Friday’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

This will be a rematch from last Friday’s episode, which saw Evans and Naomi get the win.

As noted, Friday’s show will also feature a new episode of “Firefly Fun House” from Bray Wyatt as he addresses the WrestleMania 36 match with John Cena.