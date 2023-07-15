SmackDown On FS1 To Feature Roman Reigns’ Return, U.S. Title Invitational

You can officially pencil in a big match and return for next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

On tap for next week’s show, which emanates from Orlando, Florida and airs at 8/7c on FS1 instead of FOX, is the return of “The Tribal Chief.”

WWE has announced Roman Reigns and Jey Uso in a Rules of Engagement segment for next week’s blue brand show.

Additionally, after Santos Escobar emerged victorious in the first-half of the WWE United States Championship Invitational, it will return next week.

Competing in the WWE U.S. Title Invitational next week will be Sheamus vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Cameron Grimes vs. LA Knight, with the winner facing Santos Escobar the following week to earn the next WWE U.S. title shot against Austin Theory.

