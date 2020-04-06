WWE SmackDown & RAW Airing Live On 4/10 And 4/13?

WWE could be returning to live TV later this week.

While tonight’s post-WrestleMania 36 edition of RAW and Wednesday’s WWE NXT episode are already taped, word from within WWE is that Friday’s SmackDown and next Monday’s RAW will be air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, according to @Wrestlevotes.

WWE has been taping for a few weeks now due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Performance Center will still likely be a closed set, but Friday’s SmackDown on FOX could be the first live TV show since early March. It’s been rumored for weeks that the April 10 SmackDown would air live from the Performance Center, and now we’re hearing that from another source, who also reports that the April 13 RAW will air live from the Performance Center.