SmackDown Sets Performance Center Record, Bayley, Samoa Joe, WWE 2K Battlegrounds

– According to the official WWE Stats Twitter account, the WWE Performance Center has become the venue to host more episodes of SmackDown than any other venue in history with 22:

– WWE 2K Battlegrounds tweeted the following, revealing that Nikki Cross and Ember Moon will be featured in the game:

– You can check out the latest edition of Xavier Woods’ “UpUpDownDown” below. In this episode, Samoa Joe and Xavier Woods play some Zombies Ate My Neighbors:

– You can check out the latest edition of WWE’s “Top 10” below. This episode looks at Bayley’s biggest wins:

