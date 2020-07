As seen during Friday night’s SmackDown broadcast, WWE announced that The New Day will defend their SmackDown Tag-Team Championships against Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro at Sunday night’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view event. After Cesaro defeated Big E., it allowed him and Nakamura to pick the stipulation. They ended up picking a Tables Match.

The Horror Show at Extreme Rules airs this Sunday night on the WWE Network.