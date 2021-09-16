SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match Announced For Extreme Rules

WWE has announced that The Usos will defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits at Extreme Rules.
The Extreme Rules PPV takes place on 9/26 in Columbus, OH. Here is the updated card-
–WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Finn Balor
–SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs. Bianca Belair
–WWE United States Championship Match: Damian Priest (C) vs. Sheamus
–RAW Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte (C) vs. Alexa Bliss
–SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) vs. The Street Profits