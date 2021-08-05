SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match Announced For SummerSlam

WWE has announced that The Usos will defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam against the former champions, Rey & Dominik Mysterio.

The Usos won the championships back at the Money in the Bank PPV on 7/18.

WWE SummerSlam is scheduled for Saturday 8/21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Here is the updated card-

SmackDown Tag Team Championships Match: The Usos (C) vs. The Mysterios

RAW Women’s Championship Match: Nikki A.S.H. (C) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs. Goldberg

WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. John Cena