SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match Announced For WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE has announced that The Usos will defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championship against The Viking Raiders at the Elimination Chamber PPV on Saturday 2/19 from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Here is the updated lineup for Elimination Chamber 2022-

-WWE Championship Elimination Chamber: Bobby Lashley (C) vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins

-RAW Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs. Lita

-SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) vs. The Viking Raiders