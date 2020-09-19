SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match Confirmed For WWE Clash Of Champions

WWE has announced that Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro will defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championships against two members of Lucha House Party (Kalisto/Lince Dorado/Gran Metalik) at Clash of Champions PPV on 9/27 at the Amway Center in Orlando.

Here is the updated Clash of Champions card-

-WWE Championship Ambulance Match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton

-WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso

-SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs. Nikki Cross

-Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan

-SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Lucha House Party