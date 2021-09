WWE has announced that The Usos will defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits on this week’s Super SmackDown episode from Madison Square Garden.

Below is the updated lineup for this week’s SmackDown:

-Brock Lesnar to appear

-Extreme Rules contract signing for Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair

-Edge vs. Seth Rollins

-The Usos defend SmackDown Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest.