SmackDown Tournament Matches For The WWE World Heavyweight Title Revealed

The blue brand Triple Threat matches for the WWE World Heavyweight Title Tournament, which will air on Friday’s SmackDown, have been officially announced by WWE.

Edge vs. Rey Mysterio vs. AJ Styles, and Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory are the announced matches.

The winners of these two matches will face off in the SmackDown main event on Friday. The winner of that match will face Seth Rollins at WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 27 to determine the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Rollins defeated Finn Balor in Monday’s RAW main event to secure his spot at Night of Champions. Earlier in the night, Rollins defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Damian Priest in a Triple Threat, while Balor defeated Cody Rhodes and The Miz in a Triple Threat.

Due to SmackDown’s acquisition of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the WWE Draft, the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion will be exclusive to the RAW brand.