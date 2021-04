WWE has just announced SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley for the WrestleMania Backlash PPV on 5/16.

This will be Belair’s first match since winning the title from Sasha Banks at WrestleMania.

WrestleMania Backlash PPV will take place on 5/16 from the Yuengling Center in Tampa Bay, FL. Here is the updated card-

-WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs. Drew McIntyre

-SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs. Bayley