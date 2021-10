Becky Lynch will defend the SmackDown women’s championship against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. This will be just the third women’s match to take place in Saudi Arabia.

Crown Jewel takes place on Thursday 10/21 from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Here is the updated card announced by WWE-

-WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Brock Lesnar

-SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair