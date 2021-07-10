SmackDown Women’s Championship To Be Defended Next Friday, Liv Morgan Gets MITB Spot

WWE has announced that SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will defend her title during next Friday’s live SmackDown from the Toyota Center in Houston, which marks WWE’s return to the road.

As noted, Bayley is out of action with a torn ACL and is expected to be on the shelf for 9 months. She was scheduled for an “I Quit” match against Belair at the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view on July 18.

WWE noted earlier that Sonya Deville would be announcing a “suitable replacement” for Bayley at Money In the Bank, but Deville ended up nixing the pay-per-view title match altogether. Deville then announced Carmella vs. Belair for next Friday’s live SmackDown in Houston.

Liv Morgan ended up interrupting Deville and Carmella to vent, accusing Deville of favoritism. Deville then announced that Morgan will replace Carmella in the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. Liv warned Carmella, saying she hopes she wins the title next Friday so she can cash in on her. Liv now joins Asuka, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross and Zelina Vega as confirmed MITB entrants. There are two more blue brand spots to be filled.