“Smart” Mark Sterling Checks In With Update After Rough-Looking AEW Rampage Table Spot

“Smart” Mark Sterling is “ok” after being put through a table during this week’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT.

Following Friday night’s show, which saw Sterling put through a table while out at ringside for the Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. Swerve In Our Glory (Shane “Swerve” Strickland & Keith Lee) Friday Night Street Fight main event, the manager of multiple AEW talents took to Twitter to update fans on his condition.

“Everyone, I’m ok,” he began when addressing the scary-looking spot that saw Keith Lee execute a top-rope chokeslam through a table. “Currently waiting outside the doctors office.”

The manager of Tony Nese and others in AEW continued, “They said I’m good to go but I think I reinjured my neck and probably sprained my ankle. I’ll keep you all posted. Thank you for your concern.”

The message concluded, “Best, Mark Sterling.”

