Sneak Peek At Ric Flair’s Robe For Final Match, New Video of Top Rope Bump

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has promised that he will take a top rope bump during this farewell match, which will take place during Starrcast V weekend in July, as PWMania.com previously reported at this link. More information on Flair’s final match training and how his family feels about it was provided in that piece.

“That’s what I’m working on,” Flair said. “It’s just a timing issue. I’ll guarantee I’ll be coming off the top rope. Whether it’s the flip or not, I don’t know.”

Flair is still working with AEW star Jay Lethal in Tampa Bay, and he posted a new clip of a top rope bump during training this weekend.

The Nature Boy is tossed to the mat by Lethal from the top turnbuckle, as seen in the video below. “F**k yeah!” grunted Flair as he rose from the mat.

Flair captioned the video with, “F*** Yeah! See You In Nashville! WOOOOO! @TheLethalJay @StarrcastEvents”

On social media, the clip has received a lot of positive and negative reactions, with a lot of concern for the 73-year-old Flair.

Flair also shared a clip of the robe he’ll be wearing to the ring for his final match on Twitter. That clip is also available below.

“Sneak Peek At The Robe I’ll Wear In Nashville 7/31! Diamonds Are Forever And So Is Ric Flair!,” Flair captioned with the robe clip.

Sneak Peek At The Robe I’ll Wear In Nashville 7/31! Diamonds Are Forever And So Is Ric Flair! pic.twitter.com/xFrt3jOhmV — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) June 4, 2022

There’s no word on who else will be in Flair’s final bout, but it’s expected that he’ll join up with AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR to face WWE Hall of Famers The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and an unnamed mystery partner. Ricky Steamboat, a WWE Hall of Famer, was speculated to be the opponent, but that isn’t going to happen.

Tickets for the “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event recently sold out rapidly, and Conrad Thompson has stated that the Flair match will be announced soon.

Flair recently stated that while in Tampa, he is working harder than he is partying, and he credits the guys he is working with for getting him back into shape. Flair weighed 223 pounds as of a few weeks ago, and he stated he feels better about himself now than he did 12 years ago. He weighed 240 pounds the last time he wrestled. Flair also revealed that he spends up to two hours a day at the Hard Knox South private gym in Tampa, where John Cena’s personal trainer pushes him harder than anybody else has in years. Flair also works on his in-ring skills with Lethal at Tampa Bay Pro Wrestling’s Lethal Academy for up to another two hours per day.

Flair lost his farewell match to WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels at WWE WrestleMania 24 in 2008. The following year, he did an Unsanctioned Match on RAW against Randy Orton, and then four matches with WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan on the Hulkamania tour of Australia in November 2009. Flair also appeared in 11 TNA/Impact Wrestling matches in 2010 and 2011, losing his final match to WWE Hall of Famer Sting on the September 15, 2011 episode of Impact. Flair tore his left triceps in that match, which was severely criticized and required editing. Due to his condition and the state he was in, Flair claimed that his final match with Sting robbed him of a proper retirement match. Flair says he wasn’t in proper shape when he wrestled for TNA, and that this final match in July will be “be better than I was the last time I wrestled with TNA. That’s all that really matters. I just want one more go around to look back on and say I did something special. I’m pretty confident it will be something special.”

The “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event is set to begin at 6:05 p.m. ET on July 31, a homage to Saturday night pro wrestling. Thuzio, a Triller firm, is producing the event, which will be streamed globally via FITE. The Roast of Ric Flair and a Four Horsemen reunion stage show will both air on FITE during Starrcast V, making it a big weekend for Flair.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on Flair. Here is some recent footage of he and Lethal in the ring: