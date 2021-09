On Thursday night, Vice TV aired the sneak peek for the second half of season 3 of Dark Side of the Ring ahead of the premiere on Thursday, September 16.

Here’s the broadcast schedule:

9/16 – The Plane Ride From Hell

9/23 – The Double Life of Chris Kanyon

9/30 – Blood & Wire: Onita’s FMW

10/7 – Bikers, Bombs & Bedlam Johnny K9

10/14 – The Many Faces of Luna Vachon

10/21 – Extreme & Obscene: Rob Black’s XPW

10/28 – The Steroid Trials