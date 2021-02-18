Snickers Announced As WrestleMania Sponsor For 6th Consecutive Year, WWE/Mars Extend Partnership

WWE and Mars Wrigley have renewed their long-term partnership. It was announced today that the renewal will make Snickers the presenting sponsor of WrestleMania 37. This marks the sixth straight year that Snickers has presented WWE’s Grandest Stage of Them All.

The expanded agreement will include custom video content with WWE Superstars showcasing how “out of sortsness” can be resolved with a Snickers bar. The commercials will air during RAW and SmackDown, and during WrestleMania 37 on Peacock’s WWE Network. There will also be new custom digital and social media content on the WWE website and YouTube channel. WrestleMania 37 will also mark the first year that the WrestleMania 37 main event has been sponsored. It was announced today that Snickers will be the Presenting Partner of the WrestleMania Main Event match.

Snickers will be releasing limited edition candy bars featuring WWE Superstar taglines for the fourth straight year. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and The Miz will be featured. The candy bars will hit Dollar General stores in mid-March. WWE noted in today’s announcement that WrestleMania 37 ticket details will be announced in the coming weeks, along with information on additional WrestleMania Week events.

