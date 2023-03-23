Snitsky, Women’s Blindfold Match, Maven, Crowbar And More Set For ISPW Fundraiser

ISPW FUNDRAISER TOMORROW FOR TOTOWA NJ FAMILY WHO LOST EVERYTHING IN FIRE; SNITSKY, WOMEN’S BLINDFOLD MATCH, MAVEN, CROWBAR, BULL JAMES, THE NOW, AND MORE

ISPW will be joining forces with the Totowa PAL in Totowa, NJ tomorrow to raise money for The Martinez Family, who recently lost everything and their seven pets in a house fire in town. Partial proceeds from the event will benefit the family.

North Jersey’s The Record Newspaper wrote a feature on the fundraiser in today’s paper: Totowa NJ: ISPW wrestling show to benefit displaced family (northjersey.com)

The card features former WWE Star Snitsky (with “The Winner” Andy Vineberg) issuing an Open Challenge, Bull James (with former WWE Star Maven) defending the ISPW Heavyweight Title against The Now’s Hale Collins (w/ Vik Dalishus), Crowbar vs. “The King of Rock” Rick Recon, Women’s Blindfold Match for the ISPW Women’s Title with Tina San Antonio vs. Vicious Vicki, HC Loc defending the ISPW Tri-State Title against Michael Mars (w/ Nicky Benz), Encore Moore vs. TJ Epixx, Justin Corino vs. GKM, and Rey Calitri vs. Keith Youngblood.

Doors open at 6:30PM and the first match kicks off at 7:30PM.

For tickets: ISPWTheNow.Eventbrite.com

If you are a local nonprofit organization in the New Jersey area looking to raise money for your group, head to ISPWWrestling.com for more info or Email us at ISPWWrestling@gmail.com.