Snoop Dogg Loses Custom WWE Title, WWE Helps Him Try And Get It Back

Snoop Dogg and WWE needs your help.

The hip-hop legend and frequent WWE guest-performer took to Instagram recently and announced that he lost the custom WWE title while on tour.

“This #WWEGoldenTitle is just perfect,” Snoop Dogg wrote. “I brought it out on The Holidaze of Blaze Tour to show the fans how dope it is but it came up missin!!! I NEED it 911 ASAP before #WrestleMania in Hollywood so if y’all see it, let me know!”

In an attempt to help the pop culture icon retrieve his lost property, WWE released messages on their social media accounts.

“.Snoop Dogg brought his #WWEGoldenTitle on tour and now it’s missing! If anybody sees it, let us know…”