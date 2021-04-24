Snoop Dogg Talks About What Happened With WWE When He Made AEW Appearance

During an appearance on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning podcast, Snoop Dogg talked about his appearance on AEW Dynamite from earlier this year.

Snoop talked about how the appearance was done as a way to promote “Go Big Show” on TBS but WWE was apparently not happy about it. According to Snoop, WWE wanted to “push pause” on the relationship but then called him two weeks later about being in an upcoming video game. Snoop also claimed that he wanted double the money and WWE agreed to the terms.