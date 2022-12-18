Snoop Dogg’s WWE Title Belt Goes Missing While on Tour

Snoop Dogg is a well-known figure in the music industry and a big fan of WWE, as evidenced by his numerous appearances on the show over the years.

He has an all-gold WWE Title belt that he wanted to display while on tour. However, the title has vanished. At the WrestleMania Launch Party at SoFi Stadium in August, Snoop received the golden WWE Title belt from Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch.

WWE even announced the situation with the Hall of Famer on its Twitter account, “.@SnoopDogg brought his #WWEGoldenTitle on tour and now it’s missing! If anybody sees it, let us know…”

Snoop, Sasha Banks’ cousin, posted the following on his Instagram, “This #WWEGoldenTitle is just perfect. I brought it out on The Holidaze of Blaze Tour to show the fans how dope it is but it came up missin!!! I NEED it 911 ASAP before #WrestleMania in Hollywood so if y’all see it, let me know!”