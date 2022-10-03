Socal Val on the Reasons Why Saraya Should Not Compete in AEW

Saraya Knight, formerly known as Paige in WWE, made an appearance as a special guest on GAWTV before making her unexpected debut in AEW. She had an open and honest conversation with SoCal Val, Victoria, and Mickie James about her wrestling career and whether or not she intended to compete again in the ring.

SoCal Val gives the following reasons in an interview with Just Alyx as to why she hopes that Saraya will avoid wrestling for the time being:

“I hope she doesn’t [wrestle]…. unless it’s super safe and approved for doctors. And I say that because fans are just so in love with these characters like Edge for example. I just sit there thinking you can be in love with a character and in love with a wrestler, but you should want them to wrestle only if they’re physically able to do so and it’s not going to cause any problems down the line. So, for her own health’s sake, I hope she only does it if it’s definitely something that she should be doing. And she’s very smart. They would never rush her into doing it and she would never rush into doing it. But I wouldn’t want to see it unless it’s 1000% safe for her.”

You can watch a clip from the interview below: