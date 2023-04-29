Social Media Personality Rejected An Invitation To Appear At WrestleMania 39

Hasbulla Magomedovich Magomedov, professionally known as Hasbulla, is a Russian social media personality and music producer who rose to prominence in 2021 after a TikTok video went viral.

According to the New York Times, Hasbulla declined an invitation to WWE WrestleMania 39 because he planned to travel to Saudi Arabia for Ramadan. “I have my own principles that I will not break for any money and fame,” Hasbulla told the outlet.

Hasbulla posted a photo of himself with Snoop Dogg’s WWE title just before WrestleMania. The Rock ended up replied with, “You always have been and always will be the People’s Champ 💪🏾 Let me see drop People’s Elbows on some fools! 😉👊🏾”