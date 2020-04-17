SoFi Stadium, Site Of Wrestlemania 37, Announces Opening Delay

The site of WWE’s WrestleMania 37 has announced a delay to their grand opening. SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California issued the following statement on Twitter and announced that the will no longer launch with the Taylor Swift concert on July 25 and July 26. The event has been postponed until “a future date in 2021.”

As noted earlier this week, there is some speculation on the COVID-19 outbreak possibly having an impact on WrestleMania 37 due to comments made by local politicians this week. It was noted by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti that the city may not authorize large events, such as concerts and sporting events, until 2021. Garcetti also confirmed a report that quoted a local fire department email sent after one of Garcetti’s multi-department briefings, which stated that “large gatherings such as concerts and sporting events may not be approved in the city for at least 1 year.” This could extend the ban well into 2021, possibly impacting WrestleMania for the second year in a row.

Stay tuned for updates on WWE and the coronavirus. Below is the full statement from the stadium: