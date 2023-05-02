Sol Ruca Undergoing Surgery For A Torn ACL

It was reported last week that there are people in WWE NXT who are unhappy with the training style at the WWE PC. Last week’s episode of WWE Spring Breakin’ also featured several injuries.

Indi Hartwell, Grayson Waller, and Sol Ruca were among those injured.

There was a segment on the show where Dani Palmer and Ruca said their goodbyes. As Ruca walked away, a mysterious figure pulled her out of the front door and attacked her, prompting Palmer to flee before someone told her to call for help. It was later revealed that she had a torn ACL, and this segment was done to get her off the air.

Ruca made her in-ring debut in the summer of 2022, and she has worked 40 matches since then, impressing WWE officials after a strong run on the developmental brand. Ruca was most recently seen at an NXT house show last month.

Ruca announced on Instagram on Tuesday that her surgery is taking place today. She captioned the photo as follows:

“Who needs an acl anyways… jk I do, surgery day baby let’s go.”

We wish Ruca a speedy recovery.

You can check out her Instagram post below: