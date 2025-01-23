Solo Sikoa And Family Members Will No Longer Be Called The Bloodline

Since WrestleMania 40, the dynamics within The Bloodline have shifted dramatically. After taking charge of the faction in Roman Reigns’ absence, Solo Sikoa became the de facto leader until his loss to Reigns during the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere. This marked the beginning of a storyline split within the group.

The faction was unofficially divided into two camps:

– The New Bloodline, consisting of Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tanga Loa, and Tama Tonga.

– The OG Bloodline, featuring Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso.

Sikoa wrapped up his storyline with Reigns earlier this month by putting over the Tribal Chief, further solidifying Reigns’ dominance within the WWE narrative. However, according to WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, WWE is making significant changes to the naming and branding of the factions.

“In a significant storyline update, we can confirm the plan as of now, for the grouping of Solo Sikoa, Tanga Loa, and Tama Tonga is to no longer be referred to as The Bloodline. It seems as though WWE is moving away from the heels using that name as Roman’s name is now back to being Tribal Chief.”

This shift signals WWE’s intention to preserve the Bloodline name exclusively for Reigns and his OG group, reinforcing his identity as the Tribal Chief. It also allows the faction led by Sikoa to establish its own identity moving forward, creating fresh storyline opportunities.