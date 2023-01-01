Solo Sikoa Claims WWE Fans Will Be Impressed When He Starts Talking, Comments on His Character

Solo Sikoa is currently The Bloodline’s silent enforcer, but he claims WWE fans will be impressed when he starts talking.

Sikoa recently spoke with The New York Post’s Joseph Staszewski about his current role with The Bloodline and whether he believes it will help him once he is able to talk more and develop his own story.

“I love the character,” Sikoa said. “I’m starting to get more into it. It’s a big change coming from NXT. In NXT I was talking a lot. Moving up with The Bloodline, I’ve switched over to this character that’s just in the corner kind of like a security guard waiting for things to pop off. And when things pop off, I pop off. I’m that kind of guy.”

Sikoa went on, anticipating what we might hear when he finally starts talking.

“I feel like when the time comes for me to talk, I want it to mean a lot,” he said. “I let the family talk. I let them do their thing while I just watch and make sure nothing goes down. I feel like when the fans do see me talk, they’re gonna say, “Oh, he can talk. He’s just not quiet.”