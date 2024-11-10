Solo Sikoa Comments On Original Bloodline Getting Back Together

What does “The Tribal Chief” of The Bloodline think about The Original Bloodline reuniting on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown?
Let’s find out!
Following the November 8 episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on USA Network blue brand program, Solo Sikoa appeared in a post-show digital exclusive video to address the situation.
“You messed up,” Sikoa said. “I know everything about all four of you.”
He continued, “I was in that Bloodline, there’s a reason why I got out and created my own Bloodline. War Games, see you soon.”
#TheBloodline won’t be holding anything back at #SurvivorSeries #WarGames 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/dIC7cqaOvW
— WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2024