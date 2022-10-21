Solo Sikoa Comments on Trying Not to Break Character in Promos With Sami Zayn

A recent interview with WWE SmackDown star Solo Sikoa was conducted by Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda. When asked how he feels The Bloodline stacks up against D-Generation X and how it felt to see them perform on the same show as him, Solo said:

“Childhood memories, man, growing up watching them as a little kid. I’ll still watch it. When I saw them, I was like damn. It was pretty cool to relive that moment, knowing the fan inside of me and as a kid inside of me. If you want to be honest, man, you know, The Bloodline has all the belts. DX, there wasn’t a point in time where they had all the belts. That just shows you who’s the dominant faction, whether it’s back then or not. So that’s my answer.”

Working with Sami Zayn and trying not to laugh:

“We do rehearsals and he says, ‘We’ll do this, this, and that.’ Then when we got out there, I was like, ‘Man, you didn’t do this or that. Why didn’t you tell me you were going to do that? You’re all up in my face laughing.’ He’s like, ‘Man, I’m gonna make you crack. I’m going to make you laugh one of these days, and he’s still trying to. I’m trying my hardest not to. It’s difficult.”

During his appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Sami almost made Solo laugh.

You can watch Sikoa’s interview with Sportskeeda below.



(h/t to Wrestling News for the transcription)