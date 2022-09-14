Solo Sikoa Crowned New WWE NXT North American Champion

SmackDown Superstar Solo Sikoa has been crowned the new WWE NXT North American Champion.

The main event of Tuesday night’s NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary Celebration was Sikoa’s victory over Carmelo Hayes to win the NXT North American Title. This victory occurred in spite of interference from Trick Williams.

Fans had initially voted for Wes Lee to challenge Hayes for the title in tonight’s main event, but Hayes and Williams attacked Lee earlier in the show, sending him to the trainer’s room. Solo made an unexpected appearance at the end of the show, and he revealed that he will be Hayes’ new opponent.

Sikoa is holding the title for the first time. The victory over Cameron Grimes on June 4 at NXT In Your House marked the beginning of Hayes’ second reign as NXT Champion. He was able to keep hold of the strap for a total of 101 days.

The announcers for NXT were left wondering whether this indicates that the NXT North American Title will be moving to the blue brand. On September 3, Solo was called up to SmackDown to assist Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in retaining his title over Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at The Castle. Solo was defeated by McIntyre on last week’s SmackDown due to a disqualification. Even though he joined The Bloodline earlier this month, Solo is still listed as an NXT Superstar on the roster that can be found on the official WWE website. This is an interesting fact to take into consideration. After the Clash at the Castle took place, there were reports saying that he had been added to the SmackDown roster internally.

The Bloodline currently possesses three championships, the NXT North American Title, the Undisputed WWE Universal Title, and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, which are held by Solo’s older brothers, The Usos.

Here are highlights from Tuesday night’s main event title change at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL: