Solo Sikoa Discusses Sami Zayn’s Being in Bloodline and Working With Him

As part of the Bloodline, Solo Sikoa works with Sami Zayn, and he recently commented on Zayn’s involvement in the group. Here are some highlights from Sikoa’s appearance on The Bump, when he discussed what it was like to be matched with Zayn.

Zayn being part of the Bloodline:

“Listen, if Roman likes Sami, I like Sami. If Roman don’t like Sami, I don’t like Sami. So as long as the Tribal Chief accepts Sami Zayn, I do.”

Working directly with Zayn:

“I feel like Sami’s like the mind of the group and in the powerhouse. He can play mind games with people and try to work his way around, but here I come. ‘Sami, whatever it is you need me to take out, I’ll take ‘em out.’ It’s like two superheroes, man. He’s the Spider-Man, I’m the Hulk, and can’t nobody stop us when we’re together. That’s what I feel like.”

You can watch The Bump below:



