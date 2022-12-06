Solo Sikoa Pays Tribute to Umaga on WWE RAW (Video)

This week’s WWE RAW featured a touching tribute to the late great Umaga.

Sikoa hit Kevin Owens in the corner of the ring with the Asiatic spike and the Samoan Bulldozer (hip attack) during a post-match attack following the Unified World Tag Team Title match. The tribute comes just one day after Umaga would have turned 49.

Umaga was one of the most respected men on the roster in the mid-2000s. He was repackaged as a Samoan savage character after his run in Three Minute Warning, and he went undefeated for months. Umaga competed in one of WrestleMania 23’s main events, losing to Bobby Lashley in a match billed as the Battle of the Billionaires, with Vince McMahon and Donald Trump at ringside.

On Monday’s show, The Uso defended his title against Owens and Matt Riddle. The Usos will return to SmackDown on Friday to defend against Sheamus and Butch. It was announced that Butch would replace Drew McIntyre because McIntyre is not cleared to wrestle.